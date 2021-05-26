Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.46 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 835,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,959. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,827. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.