LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.11 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $57.01 million and $367,132.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00356778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00187584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.01 or 0.00837420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00031894 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

