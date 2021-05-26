LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to Outperform at Northland Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist dropped their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $197.45 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

