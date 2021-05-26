Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $98.69. 54,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lennar by 3,273.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 57,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.