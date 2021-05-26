Lincoln National Corp Acquires 299 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

