Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.73. 1,087,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,555,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.