Lincoln National Corp Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $30.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2,439.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,481. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,321.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,007.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

