Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

LQDT has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $839.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 103.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.