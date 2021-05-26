Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 47.70 ($0.62).
LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.07 ($0.64) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.32 ($0.64). The company has a market cap of £34.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.