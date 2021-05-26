Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 47.70 ($0.62).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.07 ($0.64) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.32 ($0.64). The company has a market cap of £34.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 829,912 shares of company stock valued at $36,355,419.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

