LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Volume Hits $843.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $843.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00116043 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002300 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.28 or 0.00684909 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,680,317 coins and its circulating supply is 51,467,540 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

