Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in National Instruments by 26.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.