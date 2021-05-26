Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,959 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

