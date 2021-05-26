Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

LUNA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 78,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $319.53 million, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

