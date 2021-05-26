Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading 8.6% Higher

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.39. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a software development and technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of premium CBD products on its online marketplace.

