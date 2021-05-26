MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 210.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMYT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.