Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.97

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and traded as high as $46.22. Makita shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 26,048 shares.

MKTAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

