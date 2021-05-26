Malcolm Robert King Purchases 6,000 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (LON:EGL) insider Malcolm Robert King bought 6,000 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,856 ($24.25) per share, with a total value of £111,360 ($145,492.55).

Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Wednesday. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 152.50 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The stock has a market cap of £183.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1,820.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.92.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.50%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.