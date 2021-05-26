Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 29th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 122,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Manganese X Energy has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

