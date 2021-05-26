Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 29th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 122,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Manganese X Energy has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.85.
About Manganese X Energy
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.