Marathon Gold Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

MOZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.26.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$678.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

