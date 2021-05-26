Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

IWS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.41. 1,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

