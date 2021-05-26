Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,581. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

