Mariner LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,714,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.93. 18,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,109. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $76.29 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

