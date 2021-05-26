Mariner LLC Sells 3,871 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

IWO stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.62. 1,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,923. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.33 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

