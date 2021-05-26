Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $709.35

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 709.35 ($9.27) and traded as high as GBX 749.50 ($9.79). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.76), with a volume of 280,473 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSLH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marshalls presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 725.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 709.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Also, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Insiders have purchased 64 shares of company stock valued at $45,150 in the last ninety days.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

