Matthew Pauls Acquires 10,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,538.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Pauls also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savara alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Matthew Pauls acquired 27,400 shares of Savara stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of Savara stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVRA shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.