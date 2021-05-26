McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $73,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

