Mdex Market Capitalization Achieves $810.39 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Mdex has a total market cap of $810.39 million and $84.01 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00005013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.00371424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00189130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.04 or 0.00863439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033132 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,944,024 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

