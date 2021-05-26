MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 14,427 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $584,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. 168,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,528. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -290.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $21,349,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $19,989,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

