MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NYSE:MAX opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.57.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,777,705 shares of company stock worth $126,396,128.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

