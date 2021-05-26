Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $328.65

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $328.65 and last traded at $327.62, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.96.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

