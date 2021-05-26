Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medivir AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name; and simeprevir. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma.

