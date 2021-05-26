Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $6,645.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.17 or 0.00530224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.93 or 0.01610066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.