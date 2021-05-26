Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 80,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,318,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,791,000 after purchasing an additional 406,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.53. The company had a trading volume of 107,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,604,565. The firm has a market cap of $488.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.