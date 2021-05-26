Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.0773 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $846,278.49 and $163,833.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00111818 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002361 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.94 or 0.00762566 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LOCK is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

