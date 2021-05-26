Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 749.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDEV. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.25.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

