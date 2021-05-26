Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

