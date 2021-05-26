Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGIC opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.29. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 14.87%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

