Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,597 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,267,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,792,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,277,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 131,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.