Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 66,095 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

