Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $38.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $38.00 price objective by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

MEOH traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 13,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,248. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 196.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

