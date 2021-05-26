Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:MBNKF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

