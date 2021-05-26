Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:MBNKF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

