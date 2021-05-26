Michael Mente Sells 120,672 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $532,264.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. 1,658,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,017. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 770.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 203,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

