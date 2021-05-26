Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.