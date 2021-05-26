Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,942 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.8% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $74,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171,539. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

