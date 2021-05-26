Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 803,947 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,814,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average is $232.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

