Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,540,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 803,947 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,814,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

