MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 21.8% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $223,749.73 and $1,329.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,173.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,852.70 or 0.07101021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $771.58 or 0.01920651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.52 or 0.00501621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00199559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.62 or 0.00651231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00451581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00389564 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

