Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 12% Lower This Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $656,085.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $7.74 or 0.00019883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00062024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00360548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00188829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.51 or 0.00859196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,229,159 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

