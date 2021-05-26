Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Mithril has a total market cap of $48.51 million and $16.30 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00213642 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001355 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

