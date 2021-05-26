Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 232,249 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 212.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 232,249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.67% of NeoPhotonics worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,771 shares of company stock worth $2,012,239 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NPTN opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $525.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

